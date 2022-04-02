Bratislava cinema to screen best of 2021 Slovak films

Slovak Film Week takes place in the first week of April, offering Slovak films with English subtitles.

A scene from "The Auschwitz Report", which is one of over 40 Slovak films to be screened during the Slovak Film Week in early April. (Source: Sprava.sk)

In 2021, “107 Mothers” was the most awarded Slovak film, “Perfect Strangers” was the most visited Slovak film, and “The Auschwitz Report” was also a favourite of many film buffs.

During this year’s Slovak Film Week, Cinema Lumière goers can watch over 40 Slovak films premiered last year, including the three aforementioned movies. Throughout the week, people can choose out of 15 documentaries, 13 feature films and one animated film.

Slovak Film Week Date: April 4-10, 2022 Venue: Cinema Lumière in Bratislava

Despite all films being Slovak, foreigners can watch them as well as they will be subtitled in English.

The event takes place between April 4 and 10 in Bratislava.

Support of Ukraine

The week will kick off with a screening of the Slovak-Ukrainian drama “Forebodings”. Another film related to Ukraine, “107 Mothers” will then end the film event.

“This is just a symbolic support that we want to express to our eastern neighbour,” said Simona Nôtová from the Slovak Film Fund, which organises the film week.

Those who love animated films can look forward to “My Sunny Maad”, which was nominated for a Golden Globe.

The Slovak Film Fund will, moreover, screen films that are nominated for Slnko v sieti, the national film award, and which premiered in 2020 and 2021. The winner of the prize will be announced on April 9.

Lowest cinema visits in history

Slovak films were also featured and awarded at various festivals in 2021.

“Last year was a successful year for Slovak cinematography,” said Miro Ulman. He put together the list of films that will be screened through film week.

However, Ulman is skeptical when it comes to the number of new Slovak film premieres. The number increased from 20 in 2020 to 30 in 2021 only because premieres were delayed due to thr pandemic, he noted.

“Slovak cinemas saw 14 percent less visitors in 2021 compared to 2020,” Ulman continued. This was the lowest number of cinema goers in Slovakia’s independent history, according Ulman.

Cinemas were closed for 173 days last year.