Refugees at home: how to request state contribution

President Zuzana Čaputová signed Lex Ukraine, the law allowing people who house refugees to ask for a state contribution. Read on how to get it.
To make the news accessible to the people now arriving from Ukraine, we have decided to make our daily news digest, Today in Slovakia, available in Ukrainian, under the name Новини зі Словаччини.
1. Who is entitled to the benefit?
2. What conditions should be fulfilled by a Ukrainian I will accommodate so I'm entitled to the benefit?
3. Who will pay the money?
4. What documents do I need to receive the contribution?
5. What if I accommodate a refugee who did not ask for temporary protection?
6. When will I receive the money?
7. What sum will be paid?
8. Are hotels and guesthouses entitled to a contribution?
1. Who is entitled to the benefit?