War increasing prices of fuels and groceries

The war in Ukraine is pushing fuel and food prices up. This year more working hours will be necessary for the same purchases compared to last year.
This is the conclusion of 365.bank analyst Jana Glasová. The average Slovak household, she recounted, spends about 17 percent of overall costs for groceries and about 15 percent for living and energies, the TASR newswire reported.
More expensive petrol
If we do not count taxes, insurance, or mortgage instalments, we spend most of our family budget on groceries and living, she said.