War increasing prices of fuels and groceries

Over 40% of Slovak budgets go to groceries, energies, and transport, and the price of these commodities are increasing steeply.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The war in Ukraine is pushing fuel and food prices up. This year more working hours will be necessary for the same purchases compared to last year.

This is the conclusion of 365.bank analyst Jana Glasová. The average Slovak household, she recounted, spends about 17 percent of overall costs for groceries and about 15 percent for living and energies, the TASR newswire reported.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

More expensive petrol

If we do not count taxes, insurance, or mortgage instalments, we spend most of our family budget on groceries and living, she said.