Russian Embassy street renamed after murdered Putin critic

Part of Godrova becomes Boris Nemtsov Street

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

There will be a new street on Bratislava maps.

Bratislava authorities have approved a proposal that part of Godrova Street, which is home to the Russian Embassy, will be renamed Boris Nemtsov Street, after one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics who was murdered in Moscow in 2015.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The change will apply to the part of Godrova Street starting in Palisády after the building at Godrova 1, the TASR newswire reported.

The proposal to rename part of the street was initiated by the Old Town district following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The original plan was to rename the whole Godrova Street but after consultation with local inhabitants, it was decided that only a section of it would be renamed.

Slovakia will reduce staff at the Russian Embassy Read more

The Old Town also approved naming part of the nearby pavement to Boris Nemtsov Pavement.

Earlier this month, the municipality announced that it will no longer inform the embassy about public gatherings to take place in front of its building. It had been the only embassy in the capital which had been given such information. The municipality also got rid of some of the embassy’s designated parking places.

A number of public spaces are named after Boris Nemtsov across the world. The first was in Washington in 2018. This was followed by others in Vilnius in Lithuania, Kyiv in Ukraine, and at the beginning of 2020 in Prague where Pod kaštany Square was renamed as Boris Nemtsov Square. There are similar plans for places in Warsaw, Toronto and London.