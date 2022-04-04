Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. Apr 2022 at 17:28  I Premium content

They reached popularity with ads starring hamsters, now Dedoles lays off hundreds

The company overestimated itself.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Dancing hamsters made the brand popular.Dancing hamsters made the brand popular. (Source: Dedoles)

Their ads with dancing hamsters helped them join the biggest players in the sector from one year to another. Also, the youngest children found out about the Dedoles brand, reflected in the company's sales growth.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

While in 2018 the company has sales at the level of €6 million, in 2020 it reached almost €50 million. The management announced that their plan for the next years would be even more ambitious. Today it was demonstrated that the company overestimated its power, the economic magazine Index reported.

Dedoles is dealing with serious problems today. The company has dismissed 200 employees in recent days and confirmed that it is having problems paying invoices.

Fast growth

Even though it may seem that Dedoles is a new company, this is not the case. The company celebrated its tenth birthday in December 2021.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: No quarantine or form to fill when travelling to Slovakia

First Czech soldiers arriving to Slovakia. Another Slovak carmaker facing a lack of components.


9 h
Mária Patakyová delivers her last report to the MPs as public defender of rights on March 23, 2022.

Ombudswoman’s term ends. Who will defend the vulnerable now?

Mária Patakyová was the right woman for the job. The government has neglected to fill her position.


13 h
Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS)

Slovakia will purchase gas in rubles if necessary, minister says

The economy minister was criticised by coalition partners for his statements.


14 h
Jewellery maker and designer Petra Toth and her Cockerels of Čičmany collection.

Jewellery maker breathes new life into Slovak folk designs

Her parents told her she could not make a living making jewellery. But Petra Toth proves she can.


3. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad