They reached popularity with ads starring hamsters, now Dedoles lays off hundreds

The company overestimated itself.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Their ads with dancing hamsters helped them join the biggest players in the sector from one year to another. Also, the youngest children found out about the Dedoles brand, reflected in the company's sales growth.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

While in 2018 the company has sales at the level of €6 million, in 2020 it reached almost €50 million. The management announced that their plan for the next years would be even more ambitious. Today it was demonstrated that the company overestimated its power, the economic magazine Index reported.

Dedoles is dealing with serious problems today. The company has dismissed 200 employees in recent days and confirmed that it is having problems paying invoices.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/8PWujVlvQE4

Fast growth

Even though it may seem that Dedoles is a new company, this is not the case. The company celebrated its tenth birthday in December 2021.