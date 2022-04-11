Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

11. Apr 2022

Poll: war has limited influence on party support

Hlas is still the strongest party while SaS support has dropped.

Daniela Hajčáková
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

A month and a half of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has not significantly changed support for Slovak political parties.

The only more significant change occurred in the case of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) coalition party, where support dropped from 12 percent in February to 10.3 percent in April.

SaS voters could negatively perceive the criticised statements of Richard Sulík, chair of the party, who said that if necessary Slovakia should pay for gas in rubles as Vladimir Putin demanded, opined director of the Focus polling agency Martin Slosiarik.

The poll was conducted by Focus for Na Telo , a political discussion on private television channel Markíza, between March 30 and April 6 on 1,007 respondents. The poll showed that Hlas still has the strongest support, 19 percent, and that second is Smer with 15 percent.

Sulík and rubles

The poll measured support only partly in the time when Sulík said his statement about paying for gas in rubles.

