Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Apr 2022 at 17:44  I Premium content

Respirators might be dropped after Easter

The pandemic situation seems to be improving.

author
Martin Vančo
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Wearing FFP2 respirators is becoming less comfortable with rising temperatures. This may be the reason why people are tending to violate the last pandemic measure in place.

The daily caseload as well as the number of hospitalisations and the positive rate of Covid tests has been falling in the past week. Since the state decided to drop the duty for incomers to register with the eHranica form, the last measure remaining in place is the duty to wear FFP2 respirators inside buildings.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO) admitted on April 6 that this duty might soon end, and added that the final decision should be made by the group of experts who serve as an advisory body to his ministry.

A day later, experts said that another relaxation of measures will come after Easter.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Top stories

News digest: Opposition leader Fico might have endangered the S-300 transport

Criminal complaint submitted against former PM. War in Ukraine seems not to impact political preferences. Carmakers stop production lines again.


4 h

This is how it feels to be proud of your prime minister

Slovakia is experiencing an unfamiliar emotion.


7 h

The Russian propaganda machine is broken, it used to be much more sophisticated

Making your country resilient to disinformation is one way to help Ukraine, says expert on the information warfare of the Ukrainian armed forces, Viktor Tregubov.


8 h
Illustrative stock photo

Poll: war has limited influence on party support

Hlas is still the strongest party while SaS support has dropped.


10 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad