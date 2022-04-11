Respirators might be dropped after Easter

The pandemic situation seems to be improving.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Wearing FFP2 respirators is becoming less comfortable with rising temperatures. This may be the reason why people are tending to violate the last pandemic measure in place.

The daily caseload as well as the number of hospitalisations and the positive rate of Covid tests has been falling in the past week. Since the state decided to drop the duty for incomers to register with the eHranica form, the last measure remaining in place is the duty to wear FFP2 respirators inside buildings.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO) admitted on April 6 that this duty might soon end, and added that the final decision should be made by the group of experts who serve as an advisory body to his ministry.

A day later, experts said that another relaxation of measures will come after Easter.