Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. Apr 2022 at 9:00  I Premium content

Designing websites or corporate volunteering. Slovak firms help Ukrainians

Companies established in Slovakia were quick to respond to the war in Ukraine.

Radka Minarechová
Radka Minarechová
Refugees from Ukraine at the pedestrian border crossing in Veľké Slemence, March 1, 2022. (Source: SITA)

Katarína Palečková came to the border with Ukraine through the initiative of Debora, a refuge for mothers with children in Banská Bystrica, where her mother works.

“I was part of the team working in the customs area, a first contact point for the refugees,” Palečková, an external communication specialist at Danone, described for The Slovak Spectator. They made tea or coffee, prepared food packages, and distributed blankets, gloves, toys or hygiene products. She admitted the situation was quite different from what she read about in the news. “When you stand on the border and see these people coming, it’s very hard not to cry with them.”

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

To be able to help at the Ukrainian border, Palečková was given three days of paid leave from her employer.

Several other companies active in Slovakia have taken a similar approach. They support volunteers who help non-governmental organisations or join projects of aid to refugees.

Accommodation, work, school. How to get to Slovakia and how to proceed? Read more 

Previous experience an asset for corporate volunteers

Dominika Hradiská, the coordinator of volunteers in #WhoWillHelpUkraine, an online platform covering multiple forms of support, assistance and aid for people impacted by the war in Ukraine and forced to flee to Slovakia, confirms that companies quickly responded to the new situation.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Skryť Close ad