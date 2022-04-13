Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
13. Apr 2022 at 12:16  I Premium content

No news on how Russian aggression has affected Slovak diplomats in Moscow

Both countries mutually expelled each other's diplomats.

Michal Katuška
Michal Katuška
Russian President Vladimir Putin.Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Source: AP/SITA)

On 24 February, it was Slovak Ambassador to Russia Ľubomír Rehák's birthday. At 4:00 Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the "special military operation". Usually reserved Rehák wrote a personal message on his Facebook account later that day.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"A day that personally was a celebration but professionally one of the most difficult in my life as a diplomat is coming to an end," he wrote on Facebook.

It is difficult to learn how the Russian aggression has affected Slovak diplomats in Moscow. The Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused a request of the SME daily for an interview with Rehák and didn't answer questions whether the embassy is providing services. The ambassador and his team are in Russia at a time when the Kremlin has labelled Slovakia its enemy.

Related article How to translate famous anti-war sonnets into English? Read more 

No hindrances to work

The status of enemy country is a new reality for Slovakia. The Czech Republic has been on the list of Russia's enemies since last year after it started to suspect that Russian military intelligence was behind the 2014 explosion in an ammunition depot in Vrbětice.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Top stories

Some Slovak carmakers, including Nitra-based Jaguar Land Rover, were forced to suspend production.

Check the locker room at your local gym for economic impacts of the war

Russia’s immoral invasion of Ukraine is pushing many economic forecasts downward.


3 h

News digest: Slovakia prepares to return diplomats to Kyiv

Half the people in Slovakia are unsatisfied with the EU's response to the war in Ukraine. Interior Ministry urgently looks for the replacement of Russian helicopters.


21 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad