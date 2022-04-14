Ukrainian prisoners win Slovakia's national film award

"107 Mothers" took home the Slnko V Sieti award for best picture.

The Slovak film "107 Mothers" was premiered worldwide last September at the Venice Film Festival. (Source: Filmtopia)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Coincidence or not, the national film award, Slnko V Sieti, for best picture has been given to a story set in Ukraine. The country is still being ravaged by the Russians.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The award ceremony took place the past weekend, on April 9.