Piešťany ready to kick off a new rafting season

Piešťany, a spa town in the Trnava Region, will soon expand its offer of aquatic adventures to be enjoyed in its area.
The rafting season on the longest Slovak river, Váh, will begin on the last day of April.
“Piešťany has long been primarily considered to be a place where patients come to recover from health problems,” said Tatiana Nevolná, executive director of the Rezort Piešťany regional tourism organisation.
The town and its surrounding area is the place to be even for young people and adventure seekers, she added.
Visitors to Piešťany can choose from three different rafting trips, on which families with children can also set out.
Three trips
The rafting itself is carried out on the old arm of the River Váh, and the three routes include Sokolovce – Hlohovec, Nové Mesto nad Váhom – Piešťany, and Jalšové – Hlohovec.
Those who decide to try out rafting in Piešťany can pick out an inflatable or plastic canoe and raft, but a paddleboard will also be at their disposal.
Rafting trips in Piešťany
Wednesday: Jalšové - Hlohovec (€20)
Friday: Nové Mesto nad Váhom - Piešťany (€25)
Sunday: Sokolovce - Hlohovec (€25)
Rafting trips will take place every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Season ends in October
Every rafter will receive a brief training before they take equipment with them.
As the organisation points out, the first part of these rafting adventures will take two hours before a midday picnic is held. Then rafters will continue for two more hours to their final destination. The Jalšové - Hlohovec adventure will be shorter, and will start in the afternoon hours.Canoeing the Latorica is like being in a rainforest Read more
The rafting season in Piešťany will end in early October.
