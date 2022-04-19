Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
19. Apr 2022 at 17:37

Piešťany ready to kick off a new rafting season

Adventure seekers and families can choose from three different trips.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Rafters on the River Váh in the Piešťany area, western Slovakia.Rafters on the River Váh in the Piešťany area, western Slovakia. (Source: Rezort Piešťany)

Piešťany, a spa town in the Trnava Region, will soon expand its offer of aquatic adventures to be enjoyed in its area.

The rafting season on the longest Slovak river, Váh, will begin on the last day of April.

With this guide you’re sure to find that “Little Rome” is larger than life and ready to welcome you with open arms (and mead). With this guide you’re sure to find that “Little Rome” is larger than life and ready to welcome you with open arms (and mead).

“Piešťany has long been primarily considered to be a place where patients come to recover from health problems,” said Tatiana Nevolná, executive director of the Rezort Piešťany regional tourism organisation.

The town and its surrounding area is the place to be even for young people and adventure seekers, she added.

Visitors to Piešťany can choose from three different rafting trips, on which families with children can also set out.

Three trips

The rafting itself is carried out on the old arm of the River Váh, and the three routes include Sokolovce – Hlohovec, Nové Mesto nad Váhom – Piešťany, and Jalšové – Hlohovec.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Those who decide to try out rafting in Piešťany can pick out an inflatable or plastic canoe and raft, but a paddleboard will also be at their disposal.

Rafting trips in Piešťany

Wednesday: Jalšové - Hlohovec (€20)

Friday: Nové Mesto nad Váhom - Piešťany (€25)

Sunday: Sokolovce - Hlohovec (€25)

Rafting trips will take place every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Season ends in October

Every rafter will receive a brief training before they take equipment with them.

As the organisation points out, the first part of these rafting adventures will take two hours before a midday picnic is held. Then rafters will continue for two more hours to their final destination. The Jalšové - Hlohovec adventure will be shorter, and will start in the afternoon hours.

Skryť Remove ad
Read also: Canoeing the Latorica is like being in a rainforest Read more 

The rafting season in Piešťany will end in early October.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Top stories

News digest: Democratic countries should provide maximum assistance to Ukraine, Slovak PM told CNN

Slovakia is the only EU country where the production of emissions in 2021 exceeded pre-pandemic times. Caucus of far-right in parliament ceased to exist.


1 h
Martin Michlik volunteered at the border on March 10-12.

The Ukrainian refugee crisis – through the eyes of Slovakia’s volunteers

Helpers at borders speak of powerful encounters with Ukrainians fleeing war.


18. apr
Prime Minister Eduard Heger

Heger tells CNN: We should not be intimidated by Russia

The prime minister gave an interview to CNN, commenting on the S-300 system and other forms of Slovak aid to Ukraine.


8 h
Refugees from Ukraine at the pedestrian border crossing in Veľké Slemence, March 1, 2022.

War in Ukraine prompts companies to ramp up their volunteering efforts

Companies established in Slovakia were quick to respond to the war in Ukraine.


16. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad