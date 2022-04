The coronation jewel was deposited in a local Trenčín house in 1622.

A replica of the Hungarian coronation crown will be exhibited at Trenčín Castle in the summer. (Source: TASR)

Four hundred years after the Hungarian coronation crown was once kept safe in Trenčín for three months – a story unknown to people in Slovakia at large - local jewellers are working on its replica to mark the anniversary.

Trenčín Castle said that in summer it would exhibit the gilded replica, placing it next to a 17th century painting that depicts the crown, the My Trenčín website wrote.