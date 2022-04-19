Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
19. Apr 2022 at 17:33

Sales of flats in Bratislava exceed offer

One third more flats sold than added to the offer.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The growing prices of real estate did not stop people's interest in purchasing them. In the long-term, the decreasing offer has not met the demand for residential properties.

Flats in the capital are being sold faster than they are being added to the offer. This stems from the data of the Herrys real estate agency, which claims that one third more flats were sold than added to the offer.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The offer dropped to half compared to the first quarter of 2021, the TASR newswire reported. Even though the market saw a certain hesitancy from buyers in the first weeks since the war in Ukraine broke out, the situation quickly returned to how it was before the crisis.

Developers not hurrying

Property prices are still growing and the average price in Bratislava is currently €3,699 per square metre. The sale of more expensive flats was also reflected in the price increase.

“The small offer of flats is one main reason behind the price growth,” said Filip Žoldák from Herrys, as quoted by TASR. “It does motivate the purchase of a flat as soon as possible because in combination with inflation, prices are increasing on a monthly basis.”

Payback period of an investment flat in Bratislava is 26 years Read more 

The small offer is also due to several developers halting property sales, as they have sold a sufficient number of flats. That is why a drop in prices of flats in new buildings is not to be expected, experts say. In combination with the unclear development of prices for construction materials, developers are not under pressure to sell flats as soon as possible.

Skryť Remove ad

No room for price decrease

The current data suggest that about 75 percent of flats are being sold in new buildings and not even three flats are sold on average in a month within one project.

A further decrease of the offer is expected, especially due to the substantial lack of readiness of new developer’s projects. This is caused by the long permit process at the authorities. Žoldák does not expect a decrease in property prices, quite the opposite – he expects further growth.

“We don't see any reasons now for the growth of prices to stop,” he noted, as quoted by TASR.

Real Estate

Top stories

News digest: Democratic countries should provide maximum assistance to Ukraine, Slovak PM told CNN

Slovakia is the only EU country where the production of emissions in 2021 exceeded pre-pandemic times. Caucus of far-right in parliament ceased to exist.


1 h
Martin Michlik volunteered at the border on March 10-12.

The Ukrainian refugee crisis – through the eyes of Slovakia’s volunteers

Helpers at borders speak of powerful encounters with Ukrainians fleeing war.


18. apr
Prime Minister Eduard Heger

Heger tells CNN: We should not be intimidated by Russia

The prime minister gave an interview to CNN, commenting on the S-300 system and other forms of Slovak aid to Ukraine.


8 h
Refugees from Ukraine at the pedestrian border crossing in Veľké Slemence, March 1, 2022.

War in Ukraine prompts companies to ramp up their volunteering efforts

Companies established in Slovakia were quick to respond to the war in Ukraine.


16. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad