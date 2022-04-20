Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
20. Apr 2022 at 12:19  I Premium content

New hospital in Bratislava won't open fully till autumn 2023

Investor Penta denies that a lack of nurses is behind the delay.

Ján Krempaský
Ján Krempaský
Construction work at Bory hospital in March 2022.Construction work at Bory hospital in March 2022. (Source: SITA)

Financial group Penta will completely open its new hospital in Bratislava's Bory district only in autumn next year, about two years later than originally planned.

Svet Zdravia (Health World), the network to which the new hospital will belong, says that a slowdown in work during the Covid pandemic is behind the delay. Penta has denied that a shortage of nurses is a factor.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Bory will become the 17th hospital in the Svet Zdravia network. As of May 1, Ľuboš Lopatka will officially became its chair. He was previously head of the Sociálna Poisťovňa social insurer during the government of Iveta Radičová (2010-2012).

After the last parliamentary election in May 2020, he became managing director of MH Manažment, a state company that belongs under the Economy Ministry led by Minister Richard Sulík (SaS).

Spring turned to autumn

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Health care

Related topics: Bratislava

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Sales of flats in Bratislava exceed offer

One third more flats sold than added to the offer.


19. apr
Mariupol

Ukrainians are fighting for us in more ways than we realise

Our neighbours continued to suffer while we enjoyed the Easter holiday. What has Slovakia learned?


11 h

News digest: Democratic countries should provide maximum assistance to Ukraine, Slovak PM told CNN

Slovakia is the only EU country where the production of emissions in 2021 exceeded pre-pandemic times. Caucus of far-right in parliament ceased to exist.


19. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad