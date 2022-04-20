Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Apr 2022 at 11:45

Covid rules lifted for cross-border commuters entering Austria

Others still have to observe rules when crossing the border.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photo.

The rules for cross-border commuters travelling to Austria have changed.

People who go to Austria because of work, school, family reasons or to visit life partners no longer need to show proof of vaccination against, recent recovery from, or a negative test result for Covid, Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry State Secretary Martin Klus has announced on Facebook.

“They can cross the border with Austria without any limitations concerning the coronavirus pandemic,” he wrote.

However, anti-pandemic measures remain in place for other travellers crossing the border. In their case, the so-called 3G rule applies, meaning travellers are obliged to show proof of vaccination with a second or booster dose, proof of recovery from the disease, or a negative test result.

An exception applies to children younger than 12. People who do not meet the requirements must register and observe a 10-day quarantine.

Entry without limitation applies to people transiting the country. This category includes people going to and from the airport or main railway station in Vienna. Such entry is without limitation, registration or confirmation about vaccination, recovery or test. However, it is necessary to complete a statement about transit and conduct one's journey without unnecessary stops.

