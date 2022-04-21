Restrictions lifted for cultural events

With nearly all Covid-19 restrictions now dropped, organisers will be able to hold cultural, or any other events involving mass gatherings, just as they would before the pandemic began in 2020, the Culture Ministry has said.
All capacity restrictions for such events have been removed, while after the mandate to wear FFP2 respirators indoors was dropped on April 21, people will no longer be required to wear either respirators or masks when attending such events.
“Organisers can use 100 percent of their capacity without any entry regimes, so summer concerts, festivals and other cultural events can be held just as they were before the pandemic,” the Culture Ministry said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.
