Poll: majority see Russia as a danger.

Two thirds of Slovaks consider Russia to be a danger, according to a new poll.

In the latest 'How Are You, Slovakia?' survey regularly conducted by the Slovak Academy of Sciences, polling agency MNFORCE and communication agency Seesame, 38.9 percent of respondents said that in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, and Slovakia's geopolitical orientation, Slovakia should “always” or “rather” support the West, i.e the EU and NATO.