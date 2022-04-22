Bratislava offers new places to get your hands dirty

The shared plots of land provide space for people to grow fresh veggies, fruit or flowers.

The phenomenon of community gardens – or allotments, as they are known in Britain – arrived in Bratislava a few years ago. Today there are several community gardens where city dwellers who are not lucky enough to own their own garden can raise fresh lettuce or tomatoes, or just grow flowers. Now, Bratislava City Council is offering 14 plots to those interested in running a community garden.

“We have simplified the process of establishing community gardens,” the city council announced on social networks, adding that as the plots in question have been approved for this purpose, interested parties will save time and avoid red tape when applying and launching a community garden.

The city council has set up a website, www.bratislavskisusedia.sk, where it is possible to find the necessary information, download documents and obtain a new application form for the establishment of a community garden. The relevant plots from which future gardeners can choose are located on Pri kríži, Haburská, Staré Záhrady, Líčšie Údolie, Azalková, Tokajícka, Vyšehradská, Budatínska, Máchova, Medzijárky, Štefunkova and Nejedlého streets.