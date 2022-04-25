Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Apr 2022 at 11:11

Poll: Support for parties little changed from March

Hlas still most popular.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

If parliamentary elections took place in April, Hlas would win with 18.9 percent, according to a new poll. Smer would take second place with 14.5 percent and the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party would come third with 14 percent. Eight parties would be voted into parliament, results from a survey by AKO poll agency for the political discussion show Na Hrane on private Joj television showed.

The survey was carried out between April 5 and 11 and had 1,000 respondents.

Support for the most popular eight parties has not changed much since the agency's last poll in mid-March.

The largest party in the current ruling coalition, Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), would end up fourth with 8.9 percent, ahead of Progressive Slovakia with 8.7 percent., according to the poll. Sme rodina would get 6.6 percent, followed by the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 6.5 percent. The extremist Republika party would also get into parliament with 6.2 percent of the vote.

The People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) and za Ľudí, parties, which are currently in parliament, would not get enough votes to remain in parliament.

Respondents were asked to imagine the elections were taking place the following weekend and say whether they would vote, and who they would cast their ballot for. Over 66 percent said they knew who they wanted in parliament, and 19 percent were unable to answer. Only 13.1 percent said they would not vote in the elections.

