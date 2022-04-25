European Chief Prosecutor: Police need to feel support

Laura Codruța Kövesi helped charge MPs.

In her time as her country's top prosecutor, Romanian police charged dozens of mayors, MPs, and several government members. Former Romanian Prosecutor General Laura Codruța Kövesi has faced threats, intimidation, and attacks, as have her family, friends, and her institution.

Kövesi, today the first European Chief Prosecutor, has come to Slovakia to oversee the creation of a specialised unit of investigators. In the meantime, she has been closely following proceedings against the leader of Smer and other senior figures in the party, and the war in the police. In her opinion, it is important that all honourable prosecutors, police officers, and judges feel the support of the public.

"People in Romania believed in us and supported us," Kövesi says in an interview with the Sme daily.

