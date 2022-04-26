Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
26. Apr 2022 at 11:33  I Premium content

Slovakia set to lose millions as vaccines expire

Little interest in getting jabbed

Ján Krempaský
Ján Krempaský
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Slovakia could see millions of euros spent on Covid-19 vaccines wasted as they expire in the coming days and months. The country has almost 2.5 million unused vaccines with tens of thousands of them expiring within the next few days.

The vaccines can neither be sold nor donated to another country in such a short time.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

This comes as several thousand more vaccines - the Health Ministry has not said how many exactly - ordered from pharmaceutical companies are due to arrive by the end of the year. While their import could be stopped by the European Commission, which negotiated contracts with the companies on behalf of the member states, if it is not, millions of euros spent by Slovakia will have been wasted.

Several vaccination centres are being closed as interest in vaccinations is low, and the chances of using the stored vaccines are slim. Almost 51 percent of Slovaks have been fully vaccinated.

Millions of euros in vaccines

According to the Health Ministry, Slovakia has paid almost €151 million for vaccines so far.

Currently, there are more than 62,000 vaccines from the American company Moderna stored. These vaccines will expire in the next two days starting from April 26. It is impossible to donate them on such a short notice. Last August, one dose of the vaccine was sold for €23.42. This means that in April alone, Slovakia could lose almost €1.5 million.

However, this is not the only problem. In May, another 61,000 Moderna vaccines are going to expire, meaning another €1.5 million could be lost. A total of three million euros may have been spent on unused vaccines.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Related topics: COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

News digest: Fico's cry for help unanswered by Europe

A special detector from Slovakia could protect people against chemical weapons. The country has too many unused Covid-19 vaccines. Here's why it's a problem.


1 h
U. S. Steel Košice trade unions announced a strike alert on April 25, 2022.

Unionists at Košice steelworks ready to call a strike

Trade unions demand no increase in their working hours, but a hike in their salaries.


25. apr
In March 2021, Slovakia hosted the Saber Strike 22 military exercise.

Slovakia comes out as one of Ukraine's biggest supporters

Estonia and the USA top rankings by a German institute.


25. apr
Robert Fico

Deputy special prosecutor requests Fico's arrest

The general prosecutor excluded Special Prosecutor Daniel Lipšic from the case.


22. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad