28. Apr 2022 at 13:00

Slovakia could last until autumn without Russian gas. What are its options?

The government is not prepared to pay in rubles for now.

Jozef Tvardzík
External contributor
(Source: Sme archive)

Russian gas giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria earlier this week, under the pretext that their respective gas distributors PGNiG and Bulgargaz refused to pay for the commodity in rubles.

Slovakia may be in for a similar predicament. It may be completely cut off of Russian gas supplies around May 20, when Gazprom is to receive the payment for the nearest invoice for gas supplies to Slovakia.

"The situation is tense, but not dramatic for Slovakia. The economy department is monitoring the situation and the gas supplies," claims Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS).

The difference between Slovakia and Poland

