Free PCR tests to end for most people

Change comes amid improving pandemic situation.

As of next month, free PCR tests for Covid-19 will only be available for over 60s, or as indicated by a doctor, it has been announced. People paying for tests will be able to register with individual companies providing testing.

Meanwhile, patients with Covid-19 will be hospitalized in standard wards.

The changes come as the pandemic situation both in Slovakia and abroad improves.

"The number of patients in hospitals continues to decline significantly. At the moment, there are approximately 850 patients in hospitals with 600 having Covid-19 as a primary diagnosis. This is close to the capacity of infectious disease wards," said head of the Institute of Health Analysis Matej Mišík, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Health authorities have also said that as of next month, patients with COVID-19 will be hospitalized on standard wards. Patients currently in re-profiled beds will stay there until the end of their hospital stay.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 will not be required for entry to medical facilities, although respirators will continue to be mandatory in healthcare settings.

If a healthcare provider requires a test, it will be performed directly at the relevant facility.