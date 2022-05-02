Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. May 2022 at 15:36  I Premium content

This May, Slovakia has much to celebrate

Fico has decided to hijack the first of May, because too much is at stake for him.

Michaela Terenzani
Maypole in ŽilinaMaypole in Žilina (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Parliament debates whether to allow Fico’s arrest, with a vote expected soon. Another MP, this time from the coalition, faces corruption charges. The court map finally gets parliament’s OK, allowing Slovakia to apply for its first Recovery Plan payment. Slovakia will struggle over winter without Russian gas. Jill Biden to visit Slovakia.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

EU accession is a reason to celebrate, now more than ever

The first of May has been a national holiday in Slovakia for as long as anyone can remember. It is a rare national holiday in that it has a fitting connotation for anyone: in the countryside, maypoles are erected – one surviving folklore custom in this part of Europe – and people kiss under the blossoming cherry trees. Older generations that grew up in communist Czechoslovakia in the second half of last century recall the marches on May Day that everyone was expected to take part in, and thereby physically demonstrate their allegiance to the regime.

But the most important connotation is the most recent one: since 2004, the first day of May marks Slovakia’s accession to the European Union. This year, in particular, that anniversary needs to be highlighted.

Slovakia’s road to the EU was far from straightforward. The country was fortunate enough to be able to reverse its mid-90s drift towards authoritarianism. In 1998, the entire opposition joined forces in an effort to defeat then prime minister Vladimír Mečiar and his HZDS party in a vote that was widely perceived to be absolutely decisive. And it was. Within the parliamentary term that followed, the government of Mikuláš Dzurinda, though not without difficulties and setbacks, kicked off the key reforms that enabled Slovakia to join the EU, together with its neighbours, just six years later.

SkryťRemove ad

Eighteen years on, not only Slovakia but all the countries that were once on the eastern side of the Iron Curtain can now see very clearly how fortunate they were to be able to take that step.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Related topics: European Union

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Poll: Slovaks against disconnecting from Russian gas

People don't want higher energy prices.


4 h
Robert Fico

Even with Fico in custody, Smer may retain popular support

Fico has been preparing his supporters for this scenario, so it may not affect his popular backing.


28. apr
Reusable packaging creates less waste.

Waste has turned into something valuable worth a second life

Three finalists have been chosen for the Via Bona award in the Green Company category for 2021.


25. apr
A replica of the Hungarian coronation crown will be exhibited at Trenčín Castle in the summer.

Trenčín jewellers recreating Hungary’s coronation crown

The coronation jewel was deposited in a local Trenčín house in 1622.


28. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad