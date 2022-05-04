Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. May 2022 at 17:24  I Premium content

Slurs against president at Smer demo raise eyebrows in parliament

Quaestor of the European Parliament attended the event where slurs were chanted.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Ľuboš Blaha and Robert Fico during a protest in April 2022. Ľuboš Blaha and Robert Fico during a protest in April 2022. (Source: SITA)

Members of the parliament’s EU affairs committee called on their fellow MP, Ľuboš Blaha of Smer, to apologise to President Zuzana Čaputová following a public gathering in Nitra that saw the crowd chant sexual slurs against the president.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The opposition party Smer organised a public gathering to mark May 1 festivities in Nitra. During his address to the crowd of approximately 2,000, according to the TASR newswire, Blaha riled up the crowd, breaking into an obscene chant involving a sexual slur aimed at the president.

The incident was captured on video, widely shared on social networks over the past days and which prompted a highly critical reaction among the public as well as many politicians.

MPs call on Smer to apologise

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

The charged ex-PM Robert Fico (Smer) cannot be arrested, the parliament decided in a vote on May 4, 2022.

Charged Slovak ex-PM avoids arrest and pre-trial custody

Lawmakers rejected request for the arrest of former PM Robert Fico.


42m
Maypole in Žilina

This May, Slovakia has much to celebrate

Fico has decided to hijack the first of May, because too much is at stake for him.


2. may
Illustrative stock photo

Slovakia could be excluded from embargo on Russian oil

Hungary could be excluded as well.


3. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad