Hundreds head to little-known Brdárka in May

Cherry orchard, rocky hills, and a special workshop are among the attractions.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The village Brdárka in the Košice Region is not commonly known among people in Slovakia. Despite that, it becomes one of the most visited places of the region in May.

People from various corners of Slovakia are lured here by a cherry orchard. When about 3,500 trees are in blossom, they offer a unique look at a part of the former heart of the Hungarian Empire. From Brdárka, cherries used to be exported to the English royal court and were a staple on tables of the cream of Viennese society.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The first few May weekends brought cars from eastern, central and western Slovakia to Brdárka. People admired the blooming orchard and then went to hike up the rocky terrain.

Brdárka however offers much more. People with interesting stories live there, thanks to which the village with some 60 inhabitants is unique.

There are also streams with crystal clear water and a workshop where especially Roma children work with clay. Some of them live in poverty and at the workshop some of them learn for the first time what it is like to draw with coloured pencils.

Inconspicuous house