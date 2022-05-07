U.S. first lady lands in Bratislava, pays tribute to murdered journalist

Jill Biden will spend Sunday in eastern Slovakia, meeting with Ukrainian refugees and volunteers.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden started her trip to Slovakia on May 7, 2022. (Source: TASR)

In good spirits and with a bouquet of flowers – wearing a dark blue floral dress - First Lady Jill Biden has started her visit to Slovakia, previously visiting Romania.

Her plane landed at Bratislava airport on the late Saturday afternoon. The first lady was welcomed by Slovakia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok. Her visit reflects the appreciation of assistance that Slovakia has provided to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, the minister tweeted afterwards.

On Saturday, Biden met with U.S. embassy staff in Bratislava. She also paid tribute to murdered journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée by laying flowers at the memorial in the Slovak capital, the embassy tweeted.

Biden will travel to eastern Slovakia on Sunday. She will celebrate Mother’s Day, which falls on May 8, with Ukrainian mothers and children who fled their country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The first lady will also visit a refugee crisis centre near a bus station in Košice and meet with local authorities, Košice mayor Jaroslav Poláček and Košice Region head Rastislav Trnka, the TASR newswire wrote.

The first lady will then head to the border town of Vyšné Nemecké, the country’s one of three road crossings with Ukraine, to meet Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Interior Minister Roman Mikulec. They will meet with volunteers and members of security forces who have been helping Ukrainian refugees and securing the Slovak border.

Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok gives flowers to Jill Biden on May 7, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Since the invasion started on February 24, more than 400,000 refugees have crossed the Slovak-Ukrainian border. Of them, more than 74,000 have applied for temporary protection.

On Monday, May 9, Biden also plans to meet with other members of the government and President Zuzana Čaputová before returning to the United States.

In Romania, she served meals to U.S. troops at a local air base, read a bedtime story to an American boy whose mother is serving in Romania, and met with U.S. embassy staff in Bucharest. She also paid a visit to a local school that has taken in Ukrainian refugee pupils.

President Joe Biden visited Ukrainian refugees in Poland during his trip in March.

Biden’s five-day trip, which she began on May 6 in Romania, is her second visit to another country as first lady without her husband. Last year, she attended the Olympics in Japan.

In the past, two U.S. first ladies visited Slovakia. Hilary Clinton visited the country in 1996 and 1999 to meet with pro-democracy organisations. In 2005, Laura Bush followed in her footsteps. Her first stop was the University Library where she opened an InfoUSA centre.