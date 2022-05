"The USA stands with you," U.S. First Lady tells Slovaks.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden visits a primary school on Tomášikova Street in Košice on May 8, 2022. (Source: TASR)

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine at the end of her visit to eastern Slovakia on Sunday.

Sitting next to Slovak PM Eduard Heger, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden had ended her tour of eastern Slovakia on Sunday in a makeshift chapel in the border town of Vyšné Nemecké saying a prayer for the Ukrainian people and those helping them.