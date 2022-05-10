Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. May 2022 at 11:44  I Premium content

Elevator tragedy a year later: no one accused but elevator changed

The investigation closed last December.

Roman Cuprik
An old elevator in which the tragedy happened a year ago.An old elevator in which the tragedy happened a year ago. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Disabled door chip, missing control buttons, or an accident? Although there is no official report on the cause, several rumors circulate regarding the elevator tragedy in Bratislava that occurred a year ago on May 9.

Now, in place of a historic Czechoslovak elevator in a metal mesh shaft, the apartment building boasts a modern one with touch controls and a glass shaft.

"We know each other, so of course the tragedy affected all the residents. During the firefighters' intervention the elevator was irreversibly damaged and about a month ago a new one was installed, "said Peter Synak, one of the tenants in the building.

The case was closed at the end of last year, with the police stating that no one is responsible and will no longer provide any relevant information.

However, elevator workers point out that sometimes the responsibility for such accidents rests in the hands of residents themselves.

Six-year-old boy dies at summer camp, organisers did not react to storm warnings in time 

Baby stroller caught

Based on the available information, the tragedy happened when the elevator was moving down. The outer shaft door were closed, but the inner cabin door was open. As the elevator moved, a baby stroller got stuck between the elevator ceiling and the floor.

Abdulhasan Ghanim Raad from Iraq, who lived in the building, described what happened.

Bratislava

