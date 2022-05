The occupation of Slovakia must never happen again, the Ukrainian president said.

Slovak MPs are applauding Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky after his address on May 10, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Slovak parliament on May 10 was different from his previous ones in which he had addressed other parliaments around the world.

Unshaven and wearing a T-shirt, he indicated in 20 minutes how Slovakia could help Ukraine militarily in the next stages of Russia’s invasion. “Your help could continue with planes and helicopters.”