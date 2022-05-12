Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. May 2022 at 10:58

Meteorologists recorded first summer day in Slovakia

The temperature was higher than 25°Celsius in multiple locations for the first time.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Hriňová rural area in the Banská Bystrica Region.The Hriňová rural area in the Banská Bystrica Region. (Source: Miro Sabo Photography)

Many towns across the country have enjoyed their first summer day this year.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) reported that the highest temperature recorded on the first summer day this year was 28.4° Celsius in Moravský Svätý Ján in the westernmost district of Senica on May 3. In the days that followed, the maximum temperature did not drop below 25°.

Other places recording summer days were Banská Bystrica, Revúca, Rimavská Sobota, Košice, among others.

SHMÚ has warned about upcoming higher temperatures, even reaching peaks high enough to call it a tropical day. Slight drops in temperatures are expected later this week, yet warm days should continue.

A summer day was recorded around this time last year, the first one recorded earlier on May 1. It was even sooner in 2021 when the temperature reached the degrees of a summer day on April 14, states SHMÚ.

