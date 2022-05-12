State-run carrier to suspend two fast trains

Both operate between Žilina and Košice.

From May 16, the state-run passenger carrier ZSSK is going to temporarily suspend two fast trains. The unexpected change stems from the need to save costs within the transport plan, announced the carrier's spokesman Tomáš Kováč.

The change will last until December 10. Two fast trains are affected. One is the regional fast train from Žilina station to Košice station, which is dispatched at 4:11 AM with arrival at its destination at 7:41 AM.

The same goes for the fast train in the opposite direction that sets out from Košice station at 8:32 PM and arrives at the Žilina station at 11:55 PM.

Both fast trains will be replaced by regional express trains in the section from Poprad to Košice. One will depart from Poprad-Tatry station at 6:23 AM and arrive in Košice station at 7:41 AM.

In the opposite direction, a train will depart from Košice at 8:21 PM and arrive to Poprad-Tatry at 9:51 PM. Both regional express trains will operate on weekdays and Saturdays and will only run in the mentioned section of the route.

