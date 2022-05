Ukraine has abolished duties and taxes on car imports to the country.

Cars are lining up near the Ubľa border crossing in eastern Slovakia. (Source: Jana Otriová)

The lines of used cars as long as several kilometres are blocking the Ubľa crossing at the Slovak border with Ukraine.

Mostly Ukrainian drivers can spend up to several days waiting to enter their homeland. The reason for the congestion is the abolition of duties and taxes on car imports to Ukraine by the Ukrainian parliament.