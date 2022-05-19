In reaction to the war, Slovakia makes hiring Ukrainians easier

Temporary protection status significantly shortens and simplifies the access of Ukrainian refugees to employment in Slovakia.

Only four days after the war in Ukraine started, the Slovak government approved the temporary protection as a special regime within the law on asylum. It is meant for citizens of Ukraine and foreigners with legal residence in Ukraine, and it is granted as soon as they cross the border to Slovakia.

Refugees from the war-stricken Ukraine thus receive the temporary protection status after they are granted tolerated residence in Slovakia. Although the deadline for authorities to grant the residence is 30 days, the Foreigners’ Police, which acts as immigration authority in Slovakia, now issues it immediately in most cases.

Ukrainians can thus vie for work in Slovakia and register with labour offices without the need for any other permits that were required until recently.

Just like Slovak jobseekers, people from Ukraine have the option to get hired based on a work contract or through temporary work agreements. Getting hired as a temporary worker through a job agency hiring people for companies.

Companies, just like with Slovak employees, are required to report the start and the end of work relationship to the respective labour office. This is done using an information card. The copy of a labour contract and the proof of tolerated residence in Slovakia marked as temporary protection need to be submitted, too. The report needs to be done within seven work days since the new employee takes up the job. The labour office must also be notified about the failure to start the job or the end of the work contract. In this case, this should be reported to the Foreigners’ Police within three days.

What Lex Ukraine has changed