18. May 2022 at 17:48 I Premium content

SaS weighing up veto in parliament.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The government has approved a special tax on Russian crude oil processed by the Slovnaft refinery in Bratislava.

Finance Minister Igor Matovič, leader of the major ruling party OĽaNO, submitted the proposal to coalition government partners on May 18, without prior discussion with experts and ministries, the Sme daily reported.