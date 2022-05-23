Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. May 2022 at 12:23  I Premium content

NAKA intercepts drugs intended for United Kingdom

The drug, relatively unknown in Slovakia, is worth over €300,000.

author
Róbert Bejda
External contributor
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SITA)

A drug known internationally as khat appeared in Slovakia. It is a relatively unknown plant in Slovakia, whose leaves and branch tips are chewed for intoxicating effects. Both contain an alkaloid called cathinone that has similar effects on humans as amphetamine.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

In February a consignment was intercepted in the Zemplín region. It originated in the Middle East with the United Kingdom being the probable destination.

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) accused Tomáš B. from the Sobrance District of the particularly serious crime of illicit drug production, possession and trafficking. The Košice II District Court ruled on his detainment and prosecution.

Related article Milder punishments for marijuana come in effect Read more 

Drugs worth €313,000

In late February, NAKA conducted a search on the premises of a trading company in the Sobrance District. Packages containing 500 kilograms of dried leaves were found. In customs documents they were declared as green tea. It was a repeated shipment from Israel.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: In Serbia, foreigners became Slovaks

Standard and Poor's Global Ratings revised the outlook on Slovakia to negative. See where in Slovakia you can go to pick strawberries.


6 h

In reaction to the war, Slovakia makes hiring Ukrainians easier

Temporary protection status significantly shortens and simplifies the access of Ukrainian refugees to employment in Slovakia.


19. may
Igor Matovič and his plan

Matovič now leads two coalitions

Last week, OĽaNO’s leader declared what a family is and found new friends in parliament.


10 h

Low flying planes circling Košice

Planes are sometimes just 200 metres above the ground, causing concern among residents.


12 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad