NAKA intercepts drugs intended for United Kingdom

The drug, relatively unknown in Slovakia, is worth over €300,000.

A drug known internationally as khat appeared in Slovakia. It is a relatively unknown plant in Slovakia, whose leaves and branch tips are chewed for intoxicating effects. Both contain an alkaloid called cathinone that has similar effects on humans as amphetamine.

In February a consignment was intercepted in the Zemplín region. It originated in the Middle East with the United Kingdom being the probable destination.

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) accused Tomáš B. from the Sobrance District of the particularly serious crime of illicit drug production, possession and trafficking. The Košice II District Court ruled on his detainment and prosecution.

Drugs worth €313,000

In late February, NAKA conducted a search on the premises of a trading company in the Sobrance District. Packages containing 500 kilograms of dried leaves were found. In customs documents they were declared as green tea. It was a repeated shipment from Israel.