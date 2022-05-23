Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. May 2022 at 14:24  I Premium content

Matovič now leads two coalitions

Last week, OĽaNO’s leader declared what a family is and found new friends in parliament.

Michaela Terenzani
Igor Matovič and his planIgor Matovič and his plan (Source: SITA)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Matovič hopes his “pro-family coalition” will persevere, even though it is not the same as the ruling coalition he leads. A pivotal verdict is expected in the trial of a former elite prosecutor. US congressmen tell Facebook to stop spreading disinformation in Slovakia.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Coalition talks about families but focuses on fighting

The worry that many inhabitants of Slovakia feel as they see the price of a tank of petrol or the bill for their regular grocery shopping grow higher by the week is only multiplied when they look up from the receipts to see what their government is doing for them.

The unsatisfactory answer is: not much. There is, as always, a lot of squabbling and grandstanding, but the actual plans of coalition leader Igor Matovič are anything but grand. He has designed a €1.1-billion package of measures that he dubs, depending on the occasion and the audience, an anti-inflation package or a pro-family package. To push it through, Matovič has embarked on the tactics at which he is most proficient – attacking the people around him, most frequently his own coalition partner, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS).

The conflict between Matovič’s OĽaNO and SaS escalated during the parliamentary debate on the proposal, and on a Matovič-proposed special tax on processing oil from Russia, which – like the rest of the package – SaS refuses to support. The obnoxious, personal nature of the debate is only one of many things wrong with the past week’s events in Slovakia.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

News digest: In Serbia, foreigners became Slovaks

Standard and Poor's Global Ratings revised the outlook on Slovakia to negative. See where in Slovakia you can go to pick strawberries.


6 h

In reaction to the war, Slovakia makes hiring Ukrainians easier

Temporary protection status significantly shortens and simplifies the access of Ukrainian refugees to employment in Slovakia.


19. may
Illustrative stock photo

NAKA intercepts drugs intended for United Kingdom

The drug, relatively unknown in Slovakia, is worth over €300,000.


12 h

Low flying planes circling Košice

Planes are sometimes just 200 metres above the ground, causing concern among residents.


12 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad