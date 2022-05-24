Petrol tourism: Slovaks filled thousand-litre water tanks

24. May 2022 at 11:56 I Premium content

Rising prices have convinced people who didn't use to shop abroad to travel to save money.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Petrol tourism started at the beginning of February, and Slovaks are still besieging Polish gas stations.

In an effort to slow the inflation, the Polish government has temporarily abolished the VAT on basic groceries and reduced the tax on fuel from 23 to eight percent.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Immediately, the prices fell sharply. Slovaks can save tens of euros when making large purchases.

Related article

Related article Do you know who owns filling stations in Slovakia? Read more

Money can be saved

Some Polish filling stations reported a shortage of fuel supplies immediately after the price reduction. Slovaks even filled petrol and diesel-fuel in thousand-litre tanks intended for water.

The local authorities increased checks to ensure that foreigners do not exceed the permitted amount for transport.