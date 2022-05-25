From Slovakia to South Africa. Classical music travels all the way

The Slovak Philharmonic’s concert hall will host several opera stars this June.

The voice of South African sopranist and soloist Pretty Yende will soon be heard in the Slovak capital.

Known for her successful career dedicated to classical music and opera, Pretty Yende will appear at the Slovak Philharmonic’s concert hall in Bratislava. On June 10, 2022 she will perform operatic arias accompanied by Spanish pianist Vanessa Garcia Diepa.

Slovak premiere

The organisers opted for piano accompaniment instead of an orchestra to avoid potential Covid-related complications. The concert had been shifted twice, after lockdowns forced a cancellation of the first planned appearance of Pretty Yende in Bratislava in 2020.

The concert in Slovakia will be a premiere though Pretty Yende has held events around Europe in the past. The performance is part of the World’s Opera Stars program, offering a range of musical personalities from all over the world and presenting them before a Slovak audience.

A night of arias

Slovakia's own musical icons will perform at the same place on June 20, when the Slovak Philharmonic’s concert hall will host a concert dedicated to the selection of popular operatic arias by Slovak soloists, currently regulars in the Vienna State Opera.

Sopranist Slávka Zámečníková and bassist Peter Kellner will perform as part of the Great Slovak Voices cycle, which introduces the audience to Slovak classical music and the growth of its performers on their musical journey.

The concert hall will be filled with the oeuvres of iconic names like Mozart, Chopin, Liszt and others.