Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. May 2022 at 17:45

Doctors demand new university hospital

Deal should come soon, says ministry

Compiled by Spectator staff
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Doctors and representatives of the Faculty of Medicine at Comenius University have called on the government to make a quick decision on the construction of a new university hospital in Bratislava.

Education a priority

They say they need the new hospital to help train future doctors.

"We have been hearing that we cannot have a new hospital because there is no money, but now the European Union is offering it. It is no longer a financial problem," said Peter Visolajský, Chairman of the Medical Trade Unions Association (LOZ).

"The question of the university hospital is now a question of whether the Health Ministry is doing its job and whether the PM, the Health Minister, and the coalition parties will keep the promise they made to citizens before the elections and build the hospital," he said. In Visolajský's opinion, the health system may have a shortage of up to 4,000 doctors by 2025.

Deal should come soon, says ministry

According to the Health Ministry, construction of a new university hospital is a priority. The public procurement for the documentation of the project is currently being evaluated.

The process of evaluation should be completed in the coming weeks and a contract with a supplier will be signed, the Ministry said.

"It is the intention of the Ministry to prepare, implement, and operate a new hospital that will provide comprehensive and top services in medical care, high-standard diagnostics and treatment, and at the same time serve as a center for research and education," said Petra Lániková, Health Ministry spokeswoman.

