Third man confesses in case of alleged bribe to Pčolinský

With Zoroslav Kollár's admission of guilt, the former SIS chief is the only suspect still insisting on his innocence.

Zoroslav Kollár has become the third person to admit guilt in a corruption case that involves a bribe allegedly paid to the former director of the intelligence service, Sme Rodina nominee Vladimír Pčolinský.

On May 27, Kollár formally confessed at the Specialised Criminal Court to having paid a bribe of €40,000 to stop the Slovak Information Service (SIS) from wiretapping him. He also confessed to participation in covering up illegal cigarette production. The information that he had confessed to investigators was first reported one month ago.

One of the richest people in Slovakia, Kollár, who is a controversial lawyer, agreed to admit guilt and accept the punishment proposed by the prosecutor: a €70,000 fine or, if he fails to pay it, 14 months in prison.

"The court assessed the agreement as appropriate," said Judge Ružena Sabová after Kollár confessed, as quoted by the Sme daily.