Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. May 2022 at 15:52  I Premium content

Third man confesses in case of alleged bribe to Pčolinský

With Zoroslav Kollár's admission of guilt, the former SIS chief is the only suspect still insisting on his innocence.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Zoroslav KollárZoroslav Kollár (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Zoroslav Kollár has become the third person to admit guilt in a corruption case that involves a bribe allegedly paid to the former director of the intelligence service, Sme Rodina nominee Vladimír Pčolinský.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

On May 27, Kollár formally confessed at the Specialised Criminal Court to having paid a bribe of €40,000 to stop the Slovak Information Service (SIS) from wiretapping him. He also confessed to participation in covering up illegal cigarette production. The information that he had confessed to investigators was first reported one month ago.

One of the richest people in Slovakia, Kollár, who is a controversial lawyer, agreed to admit guilt and accept the punishment proposed by the prosecutor: a €70,000 fine or, if he fails to pay it, 14 months in prison.

"The court assessed the agreement as appropriate," said Judge Ružena Sabová after Kollár confessed, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Everybody but Pčolinský has now confessed

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Bratislava city beach opens, summer may now begin!

It's 80 years since Slovak and Czech soldiers launched Operation Anthropoid, Slovakia ended eighth at the World Ice Hockey Championships, a prominent lawyer is fined €70,000 for corruption.


8 h
The supermassive black hole in the centre of the Milky Way galaxy.

Slovak scientist explains what new black hole image tells us about the galaxy

Difficult feat to capture object at heart of the Milky Way


26. may
The Zemplínska Šírava dam in eastern Slovakia.

Weekend: Tourist attraction in Slovak town reminiscent of Turkey and Tunisia

Great events are held in western, central and eastern Slovakia this weekend. Pick your favourite.


13 h
The Tyršák city beach has re-opened for the summer season.

Bratislava's Tyršák city beach opens for summer

Leisure, food, drinks, discussions, culture and more.


8 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad