Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Jun 2022 at 11:36

New lookout tower in Spišská Nová Ves offers a view of the High Tatras

24-metres tall.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Facebook of Spišská Nová Ves)

A 24-metre lookout tower opened to tourists in Spišská Nová Ves over last May weekend. It will offer views of the High Tatras, town and surroundings.

Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

The lookout is an adjusted former telecommunication tower, the SITA newswire reported. The town gained its construction as a gift from Slovenská elektrizačná prenosová sústava, which operates the transmission system.

In cooperation with a private donor, they made a small adjustment. The tower was cleaned and assembled on the spot. It has to be painted red and white as it is part of the airport's air corridor.

Green-marked route

Šulerloch, where the tower stands, is located in the southern part of the city. The tower was situated on a hill between the Chapel dedicated to the Virgin Mary of Carmel and the shooting range.

"The whole locality serves as a weekend trip area, which was widely sought after, especially during the pandemic. There is also Školská diera (German Schulerloch) Cave, the so-called Karasova diera," explained the city's media relations worker, Tomáš Repčiak.

Tourists can get to the lookout tower along a route marked in green from Novoveská Huta or from the Tarča housing estate.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

