Eight men vie to lead the public-service broadcaster

Current director Jaroslav Rezník wants to finish projects.

Eight men would like to be the new public-service RTVS General Director, among them a former program head, a founder of religious broadcasting, and a film producer.

Candidates delivered their applications to the parliamentary media committee on Friday. As expected, the current director Jaroslav Rezník, who has been at the helm since August 2017, is reapplying for the post.

Rezník wants to finish projects

"It was not easy at all, but in the end I decided to join this fight. Key to my decision was that there are a number of projects that I am preparing with people who are extremely interested in the further development of the public institution," he told Sme daily.

"I believe that we have succeeded in moving RTVS forward in the last five years so that it became an important informative, multicultural and norm-setting institution. At the same time, however, I am fully aware that there are still many things that are important to finish up. I perceive it as my duty and commitment to the audience and listeners, but also to my co-workers," he explained.

Among the candidates is Tibor Búza, the former program director of RTVS from 2012 to 2018. He left shortly after Rezník became the director.

"For me, the main motivation is to complete the changes I started in my time. I am convinced that it was a good trajectory to which I would like the RTVS to return to," he told SME. "I would like to create a full-fledged news channel. And I also want to focus on original serial work, programs for children, and quality documentaries."

The hearing will be public

According to Kristián Čekovský, the chairman of the parliamentary culture and media committee, the public hearing of the candidates will take place on June 13. Representatives of minorities and the third sector will be present too and able to ask questions and give their opinion.

The election of the director is to take place at the June parliamentary session. "The important thing is that there is an agreement in the coalition that it will be public," concluded Čekovský. The term of the current director ends on July 31.

The other candidates include Ľuboš Machaj who spent a long time working for the RTVS at various posts; former investigative reporter, playwright, and dramaturg Peter Janků; film producer Peter Badač; former TV presenter Vladimír Seman with 30-years of experience in television; managers Daniel Živica and Ivan Golian.