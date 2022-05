Credit cards issued by Diners Club CS will expire in early August.

The Diners Club CS credit card company is ending its business activities in Slovakia.

The Diners Club CS credit card company is ending its business activities in Slovakia and the Czech Republic following a decision of its business partner.

Diners Club, an international company founded in the USA more than 70 years ago, became a pioneer in credit cards for travel and entertainment around the world, but did not have a large market share in Slovakia and Europe when compared to Visa and Mastercard.