Piešťany has its own Finlandia Hall, now a protected monument

Čierne Diery initiative organising guided tours of the iconic building.

The work of architect Ferdinand Milučký in Piešťany has been approved for the title of national cultural monument after three years since the proposal was first filed.

Guided tours As a celebration of gaining the title of the national cultural monument, guided tours of the building are organised June through October. Tours take place in Slovak language. More details can be found on the Facebook page of Čierne Diery.

Following the initiative of the Čierne Diery (Black Holes) civic association, the Dom Umenia (House of Arts) building in the western-Slovak spa town will be protected from any unwanted significant changes, while the statute could help to fund some delicate renovations on the building.

Dom Umenia plays an important role in modern Slovak architecture.

“It is comparable with the best works of functionalism, standing proudly alongside architectural works known worldwide,” Peter Szalay, an architectural theorist from the Slovak Academy of Sciences, wrote for the Čierne Diery website.

In his view, Milučký’s work could be compared to Helsinki’s Finlandia Hall by Alvara Aalto or the Berlin Philharmonic by Hans Scharoun.

A personal relationship

The artist behind Dom Umenia used to visit Piešťany regularly, to make sure his work was going well.