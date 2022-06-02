Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Jun 2022 at 11:32  I Premium content

Warhol's works sell for hundreds of millions while his museum in Slovakia lacks money for renovations

Andy Warhol was of Slovak origin.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Medzilaborce, eastern Slovakia.The Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Medzilaborce, eastern Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

The Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in eastern Slovakia, the world's first art museum of its kind, opened in 1991, before the museum that carries his name in Pittsburgh.

Thirty years later, the Warhol museum in Medzilaborce is in bad need of proper renovation, but the project is still on paper. Initially, a new museum with an outdoor cinema, rooftop relaxation zone and interactive exhibition should have been finished this year. The rising prices of construction materials have postponed the renovation project, the Korzar daily reported.

Soaring prices and a shortage of building materials mean complications for developers, construction companies, potential dwellers, and municipalities. The costs of projects already agreed upon are now increasing, while calculating the price of a new project is a tricky task.

“The overall price was recalculated to a whole new number, maybe even twice the original price,” Daša Jeleňová, the Prešov Region's spokesperson, told the Korzár. In 2018, the government approved €7.1 million for the reconstruction, the new price currently set at €10.2 million and still rising.

