Train accident in northern Slovakia leaves dozens of people injured

Vast traffic jams in the area following the accident.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The collision of a locomotive with a passenger train in northern Slovakia left dozens of people injured.

"The locomotive was supposed to go to the aid of the broken train, but there was a collision," spokesperson of the railway carrier ZSSK Tomáš Kováč told the Markíza television. The passenger train broke down and was stopped near Varín, outside the city of Žilina. The accident happened on Friday, June 3 shortly before 19:00.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The collision occurred in the Martin district, between the towns of Vrútky and Varín. Traffic was interrupted on the line, ZSSK informed as reported by the MY Turiec local newspaper.

"All rescue services are currently involved in the scene. Several dozen passengers have suffered only minor injuries," the police said.

The police preliminarily ruled out any loss of life in the accident. Together 11 ambulances treated 74 patients, 34 of which were transported to hospitals in Martin, Žilina, Ružomberok, Dolný Kubín and Považská Bystrica.

While 56 people suffered light or medium injuries, 11 were heavily injured, the Martin authorities told MY Turiec.

One person in critical condition was transported by helicopter to the Martin Hospital.

The Fire and Rescue Corps said that 21 professionals from Martin, Žilina, Trenčín, the HaZZ Rescue Brigade in Žilina and Bánovce nad Bebravou and volunteer firefighters from DHZO Sučany, Lipovec, Martin - Priekopa were involved at the scene.

Two evacuation buses were sent to the site to offer a temporary refuge to the passengers.

Government ministers were headed to the site after the reports about the accident occurred, including Transport Minister Andrej Doležal, Interior Minister Roman Mikulec and Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský.

The accident caused chaos on the busy Friday evening roads. The road between Žilina and Martin under the Strečno Castle has been closed due to the intervention on the site of the accident. The alternative route through Terchová and Zázrivá in the Orava region was quickly jammed.