Poll: Progressive Slovakia shows biggest jump

Hlas still most popular.

The Progressive Slovakia (PS) party has managed the biggest jump in terms of preference among voters. In just over a month the party grew by almost two percentage points, according to a survey by the Focus poll agency for the discussion show Na Telo on private channel Markíza Television.

In addition to the PS, Peter Pellegrini's Hlas also grew.

Focus carried out the survey between May 25 and 31 with 1,008 respondents.

Taking former coalition voters

In more than a month, Progressive Slovakia preferences increased by 1.8 percentage points. With 9.1 percent in the May survey, this makes the party the fourth strongest. Their current gain is the largest since the election in 2020. At that time, they were in the coalition with the party Spolu and did not get into parliament.

"The gradual increase in the party's preferences has been visible since the beginning of the year," said Focus director and sociologist Martin Slosiarik. According to him, there are two reasons behind the rise in popularity of the party.