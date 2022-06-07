Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Jun 2022

MinFin proposes linking teacher salary raise with several tax hikes

SaS accuses Matovič of holding teachers hostage to the coalition conflict, while Matovič says Sulík misled the prime minister.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Igor MatovičIgor Matovič (Source: TASR)

Conflict between the coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and coalition leader Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) continues to escalate.

Over the weekend, OĽaNO MP Gyorgi Gyimesi accused SaS Richard Sulík of brokering a disadvantageous deal for Slovakia's Slovnaft refinery within the negotiations on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia that involve an oil embargo with an exemption for Slovakia and some other landlocked member states.

Matovič backed Gyimesi against Sulík, and even admitted part of the blame was with his nominee in the prime-ministerial chair, Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), who he said was misled by Sulík.

In yet another move on Monday, Matovič said he was going to propose a 10-percent increase in teacher salaries, which Education Minister Branislav Gröhling of SaS has been calling for, in one package with a proposal of several tax hikes (such as on gambling, alcohol, and Russian oil), which SaS is categorically against.

The SaS party has called on PM Heger to intervene and stop holding teachers hostage in a coalition conflict.

"If education is to be the government's priority, Eduard Heger must make sure that the finance minister signs a raise in teachers' salary without further excuses," SaS stated.

Teachers still ready to protest

Igor Matovič

