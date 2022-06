The Slovak president prepared to turn to the Constitutional Court if MPs override her veto.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

President Zuzana Čaputová during her press briefing on June 7, 2022. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

President Zuzana Čaputová has vetoed the coalition’s €1.2 billion pro-family package that is supposed to help families in a time of rising prices and bills.

She announced her decision on Tuesday, June 7, during a press briefing at the Presidential Palace.